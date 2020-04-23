Free bike services and equipment for key workers in Skye and Raasay

Mark Crowe at the Skye Bike Shack. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Key workers in Skye and Raasay can now access free bike services and equipment as a part of a scheme to encourage cycling during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Skye Bike Shack, based in Skeabost, has been awarded a grant from Cycling UK to offer free bike services for key workers on Skye and Raasay.

The scheme is aimed at getting key workers using their bikes for leisure or to get to and from work, and it will run over the next few months.

Alongside a free bike service, Skye Bike Shack have worked with suppliers Madison, to offer equipment.

As part of the Madison deal, workers will receive a free shower-proof jacket, helmet and bike light set, worth over £100.

Key workers will include NHS, care workers and others who are offering lifeline services at this time, such as supermarket workers.

Lockdown-permitted exercise has seen islanders of all ages taking to their bikes, with cyclists seeing the benefits to their mental and physical health and enjoying the quieter roads.

The value of cycling was recognised by the government, who included bike shops on the list of businesses permitted to remain open.

Mark Crowe, from Skye Bike Shack said: “We have seen a real resurgence in cycling on the island since the lockdown. My workshop has never been busier.

“It is great to see people enjoying getting out on their bikes, for many this is the first time in years.”