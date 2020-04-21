Grimsay boat haven: virtual launch replaces scheduled weekend of events

Inside the boat haven

A video has been made to launch the new boat haven in Grimsay after lockdown procedures forced original plans to change.

Grimsay Community Association had originally planned a two-day extravaganza of events and activities over the Easter weekend to celebrate the launch of the new Grimsay boat haven.

Unfortunately, current travel restrictions and social distancing meant that this could not go ahead.

Organisers say that as soon as it is allowed and practicable they will be organising a celebratory event at the new haven.

The video includes a virtual tour of the boats that are on display.

As the only maritime heritage centre in the Western Isles, the Grimsay Boat Haven provides a focus for island history and identity.

The Grimsay community has been active in preserving the Uists’ boatbuilding and fishing heritage for more than 20 years.

This haven project is part-financed by the Scottish Government and the European Community Outer Hebrides LEADER 2014-2020 programme.

Assistance also came from the Robertson Trust and many other supporters.