Updated contact details

Like everyone else we’re coming to terms with the new realities of working during a pandemic, so please bear with us as we make this adjustment.

As our staff are now working from home, please note the following new contact details.

For our Journalists

Keith MacKenzie – 01471 820403 or keith.mackenzie@whfp.com

Adam Gordon – 01471 820406 or adam.gordon@whfp.com

Michael Russell – 01471 820402 – michael.russell @whfp.com

Willie Urquhart – 07775690706 or william.urquhart@whfp.com

For Advertising

Lucy Matheson – 01471 820409 or lucy.matheson@whfp.com

For Newspaper Subscriptions or Sales

Jennifer James – 07769951573 or jennifer.james@whfp.com

For all other queries

admin@whfp.com or contact Paul Wood – 07714068142 or paul.wood@whfp.com

You can also contact us through

Twitter @WHFP1

Facebook – www.facebook.com/WestHighlandFreePress

www.whfp.com

Many thanks and stay safe.