Mcdiarmid primary crowned quiz champions at Skye rotary school competition

The champions! Evan Masson; Gareth Lawson, Ronan Campbell, Caitlin MacDonald and reserve Harry Matheson with the winners’ shield.

Over 100 people packed The Venue at Portree High School earlier this month to see 11 teams of four pupils from most of Skye’s primary schools attend the 25th annual Skye Rotary Primary School Quiz.

The quiz has become a firm fixture on the Skye primary school calendar and all the competitors demonstrated an impressive breadth of knowledge and an ability to answer some really tough questions.

The Rotary made sure that every competitor had an opportunity to demonstrate his or her knowledge of diverse subjects including science, history, geography, mathematics.

At the half-way stage, five teams were separated by just three points but, during the second half, Macdiarmid primary school pulled ahead to secure a clear win. The Macdiarmid primary school team had been practising hard and carried off the winner’s shield by a very narrow margin in a closely ranked field.

Portree and Braes Community Trust, led by Fiona Thomson and Effie Nicholson, ran the tea and cake stall at the half-time interval.

The winning team members were: Evan Masson; Gareth Lawson, Ronan Campbell, Caitlin MacDonald and reserve Harry Matheson.