Free sanitary products now available in 12 public buildings across the Western Isles

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is now making free sanitary products available throughout public buildings in the Western Isles.

Access to free sanitary products has been in place in schools across the Western Isles since August 2018, this initiative will now include public buildings.

The sanitary products will be available within toilet facilities and will be signposted by posters. The products, including tampons and pads, are made available in bags on the coat hooks within cubicles and individuals are invited to take as much or as little as they need.

This initiative is sponsored by the Scottish Government, COSLA and Young Scot. Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have identified 12 sites throughout the Western Isles where products are available as shown below.

Sanitary products are available at the council offices in Stornoway, swimming pools in Ness and Shawbost, and council offices in Harris, Balivanich, Lionacleit and Castlebay.