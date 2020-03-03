Skye community remembers 75th anniversary of WWII US air crash on Beinn Edra

Military veterans joined the relatives of the crew at Staffin war memorial. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Relatives of a US military pilot who was killed on Skye’s Trotternish Ridge during World War II have taken part in a community commemoration to mark the 75th anniversary of the tragedy.

On 3rd March 1945 a B-17 Flying Fortress crashed during fog at Beinn Edra in Staffin on its way from America to an RAF base in Wales.

The nine crew members, including 21-year-old pilot, Lieutenant Paul Overfield Jnr, all lost their lives.

Lieutenant Paul Overfield Jnr was just 21 when he was killed

Members of Lt Overfield’s family travelled thousands of miles from Arizona to pay their respects and learn more about the tragedy.

Today (Tuesday) the community gathered for a memorial service led by former army chaplain and south Skye minister Rev Rory MacLeod.

The commemoration was organised by Staffin Community Trust and supported by Staffin Community Council.

