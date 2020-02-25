West Highland Free Press Audio Files

Every week service users at Tigh na Drochaid Resource Centre in Portree produces an abridged audio version of the West Highland Free Press. This fantastic service, made possible by local volunteers, allows those in our community with visual impairment to enjoy the newspaper in audio format.

We upload this version to our website to allow wider community access to this volunteer service.

Tigh na Drochaid supply a vital service to adults and children in the north of Skye and we’d encourage you to explore the work they provide. If you can support them in any way, please do.

The abridged audio version (a series of 21MP3 files) of the West Highland Free Press dated 21st February 2020 is below: