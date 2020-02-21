More than 5,000 votes cast in search for Isle of Skye Flag

The judging panel whittled down 369 entries to a shortlist of six.

The response to the West Highland Free Press’s competition to find a flag for the Isle of Skye has been terrific, with over 5,000 votes cast since the ballot went live last week.

Voting to decide on what will become the island’s official flag will run until the 29th of February. People can only vote once and can make their choice by cutting out and sending the coupon within the print edition of the Free Press or by clicking here or on the image below.

Over 369 entries were received for the competition, with a panel of local representatives shortlisting six to go forward for the public vote.

Lord Lyon, who is responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland, and Philip Tibbetts, Honorary Vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, have helped oversee the process which has been led by the West Highland Free Press, SkyeConnect and Highland Council.

Philip Tibbetts said: “The people of Skye truly delivered on the huge potential of the island’s heritage. Hundreds of designs came in drawing on elements from Skye’s name to sporting traditions, from geography to folklore and from history to its wildlife and more. The finalists cover many of these various facets to Skye.

“It was fantastic to see so many locals, especially pupils, from across Skye make the finals. The pupils really took on board the principles of flag design and Scottish heraldic tradition.”