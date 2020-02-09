SAS: Who Dares Wins winner revealed as… Raasay

Raasay distillers Ross Gillies and Iain Robertson doing the cask lifting challenge from the show

After being tested like never before physically, mentally and emotionally, the end is in sight for the brave souls who have made it through to the final of Channel 4’s no holds barred endurance challenge – SAS: Who Dares Wins.

For the last six weeks, Twenty five men and women, including an ex-SAS operator working as a mole, have been put through their paces and whittled down to a small group of finalists by a crack team led by chief instructor Ant Middleton. The recruits have thrown themselves backwards into the waters of Loch Kishorn, battled each other in one to one combat and experienced a gruelling interrogation process as they have sought to prevail as the last person standing in the exhausting reality contest.

While those who have followed the show across its six-week run will no doubt be on the edge of their seats in anticipation of who will triumph in the grand finale tonight, the setting of this year’s show – the Isle of Raasay – has proved to be as much of a draw for many of a west Highland persuasion.

The old steading on the island was chosen by the programme producers as the perfect location for the recruits’ digs, while many other parts of Raasay, such as the beautiful and iconic Dun Caan have also featured prominently.

Norman Gillies, who works as the operations director at the Raasay Distillery on the island, told Free Press this week the impact the programme has had on on the island. He said: “From the distillery’s perspective, the filming of Channel 4’s ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’! on Raasay was a welcome boost to the island economy last October and some great exposure in the lead up to the release of our first Isle of Raasay Single Malt this year.

“We had a lot of involvement during filming, some of our casks were used for challenges and we hosted the cast and crew for their wrap party.

Raasay has served as the setting for this fifth series of SAS: Who Dares Wins programme.

As well being duly assisted by the welcoming people of Raasay, Ex-royal marine Donnie Nicolson from Portree, alongside a local team of ex-service people, was also called upon to assist with one of the show’s tasks.

He told the Free Press: “Jason Fox did the Special Boat Service selection with a guy from Heast called Neil Ruairidh, he’s couldn’t do it because if work commitments so Neil ask if I could pull together a local team. Four ex marines two ex Parachute regiment.

“It’s was a great experience, we were involved with the escape and evasion and then the interrogation phase. You have to respect the recruits because they really are given a brutal time.”

Norman Gillies went on to quip that the exposure from the programme could prove to be the catalyst Raasay needed to steal the limelight from its higher profile neighbouring island.

He said: “As a whole, the experience was a positive one, there was a real buzz about the place during the 4 weeks of filming and it brought some very interesting people to Raasay (though some very briefly). This, alongside being named one of the best islands to visit this year by Condé Nast Traveler, it feels like Skye’s days are numbered as the most prominent island in the region!”

The final episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins screens tonight (Sunday) at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Article by Adam Gordon.

Photographs courtesy of Raasay Distillery.