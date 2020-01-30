Gairloch community holds discussions over future of Glebe recreation area

More than 40 members of the Gairloch community attended a two-hour information session last Saturday to discuss the future of the Glebe recreation area.

The session was held by the Gairloch Community Council and took place at the community hall annexe.

The community council stated on their Facebook page ahead of the meeting that they hoped to form a subgroup to plan a way forward for retaining the lease for half of the Glebe recreation area for the community for the next 25 years. This would include dropping the old pitch and Putt area which is currently subleased for Summer Grazing and retaining the football pitch, amenity ground and children’s play area.

Earlier this month, Fran Cree from the Gairloch Community Council told the Free Press that lease for the land which Gairloch/Aultbea United Football Club’s pitch is on was due to terminate shortly but added that the community council was hoping to renegotiate this lease with the landowner the Church of Scotland.

The community council informed the Free Press that the main thrust of opinion at Saturday’s information session was that it was vitally important to the Gairloch area that the football pitch and children’s playground were retained as a recreation amenity. In addition to the views of those who attended the meeting, several emails were also received on the matter prior to the session from people who couldn’t be present on the day.

Gairloch Community Council said its members were now in the process of collating comments from those who showed interest with the aim of developing a future management plan to take to the landowners the Church of Scotland.

By Adam Gordon