Decision soon on Barra asset transfer

Barra FC’s current training ‘facility’ at Tangusdale

Scottish Ministers are reviewing a report on an appeal lodged by the Barra Sports Forum, which could pave the way for the first community asset transfer conducted using new legislation.

In February last year, the Scottish Government’s reporter Trevor Croft visited Barra to hear the appeal, sparked by Comhairle nen Eilean Siar’s refusal to transfer an area of derelict ground in Castlebay to the forum for the creation of an all-weather pitch. Through Barra and Vatersay Community Ltd, the forum then used the Community Empowerment Act of 2017 to force the issue.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Government said this week: “The work of the reporter has now concluded and Ministers are considering the report. Barra and Vatersay Community Ltd and Western Isles Council will be notified of the decision shortly, and the report will be published on the Scottish Government website.”

Article by Michael Russell