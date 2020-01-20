“Dream becomes a reality” as new Skye Dance studio opens its doors

The new SkyeDance studio opened its doors for the first time last Friday with students, their friends and families getting their first glimpse of the purpose-built facility in Portree Primary School.

The studio, which has its own entrance at the right-hand side of the school building, is self-contained and has a small cloakroom, disabled toilet, spring flooring, ballet barres and dance mirrors.

Funding for the new studio came from several sources – the Robertson Trust, Awards for All, the European Leader programme and Highland Council. As well as thanking the funders involved, the SkyeDance team also praised council ward manager Willie MacKinnon and Portree Primary School headteacher Sarah Matheson for their huge contribution and support throughout the project.

Former SkyeDance manager Meara O’Donnell, who played a significant role in the development of the studio, said: “It is fantastic to see a dream become a reality. The community of Skye will benefit from a professional, fit-for-purpose dance studio, which will support all dancers to develop their skills and technique.”

The current SkyeDance manager, Ailsa McInnes, said she was looking forward to the charity’s future in its new studio and was excited to see the progression it would bring to all its dancers.

SkyeDance is always keen to welcome more students – for more information contact Ailsa McInnes via ailsaskyedance@gmail.com