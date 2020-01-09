Skye adventurers start 2020 in fearless fashion

You might as well jump: The coasteerers leap as one ahead of their New Year adventure.

Ten daring women celebrated the new year in fearless fashion by throwing themselves into the sea off the north-east coast of Skye amid lashing rain and wild winds.

The group visited Kilmaluag Bay 10 miles north of Staffin to take part in a new year session of coasteering run by outdoor activities company Skye Adventure. Led by expert guides Sarah Sutton and John Smith, the adventurers left Portree at 10 am on 2nd January and travelled north to take part.

After a run-through of the safety procedures, the group prepared themselves for the challenge by gearing up in wetsuits, insulated vests, helmets and buoyancy aids and headed down to the bay where they scrambled over rocks to take part in a series of jumps into the sea.

Swimming against the waves, they traversed their way through two caves to a point where they were invited to jump head-first ‘like salmon’ into the sea. After that, they made their way back to dry land where they enjoyed hot chocolate and cake before returning home.

One of those who took part, Portree resident Shona Cameron, said: “I have wanted to do Skye Adventure’s New Year coasteering since I moved to Skye but didn’t manage until this year. The weather was awful, so I nearly decided not to – but I am glad I did! It was an experience to remember – exhilarating, and it definitely sets you up for the year ahead!”

Sarah Sutton added: “We had a fantastic time despite the totally radge weather, which is testament to the enthusiasm and camaraderie that this hardy bunch brought to the table. What a great way to kick off the year!”

Article by Adam Gordon