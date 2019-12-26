Kyleakin pool competitions pocket £1000 for charity

Neil Robertson, on behalf of Marie Curie, accepts the cheque from Bob Ireland and Willie Park

Pool competitions in Kyleakin on Skye have pocketed £1,000 to help Marie Curie Nurses.

Kyleakin publicans Bob Ireland and Willie Park recently presented Neil Robertson, on behalf of the Marie Curie Skye and Lochalsh fund raising group, with a cheque for £1,000.

Friends and colleagues of two local men, Ally ‘Mhor’ Morrison and Chris Tipping, who both passed away in 2018 following treatment for cancer, arranged pool competitions in order to raise money for Marie Curie.

The first competition was held in the King Haakon Bar in January 2019, and the second in the Kings Arms Bar in July 2019. A memorial cup named after Ally and Chris was presented to the winner. From entry fees, raffles and other donations, a total of £1,000 was raised.

This is intended to be an ongoing event, with the next competition scheduled for Sunday 19th January in the King Haakon Bar.