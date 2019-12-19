Mowi lay off five people from Lewis fish farm

Five people working on a Lewis fish farm have been made redundant, with operators Mowi citing warmer-than-average sea temperatures as the main factor in the decision.

The five people laid off were employed at the Tabhaigh fish farm in Loch Erisort which will now lie fallow for approximately a year.

David MacGillivray, the seawater manager with Mowi, told the Free Press this week: “After a summer of warmer-than-average sea temperatures, we had chosen to market salmon early at our most affected sites to reduce the negative impact on the fish. This early harvest has resulted in an extended fallow period in Loch Erisort, longer than is routinely planned for.

“Twenty-three staff are directly employed on the farms in this area, and this change in production plan will, unfortunately, affect five of these staff. We continue to consult with affected staff.”

Mowi said there were no further changes in production planning that might affect staffing levels going forward at the other two fish farm in Loch Erisort.

Article by Adam Gordon