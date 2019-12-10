Skye visitor’s Kinloch Lodge cooking class put on the back burner following Kylerhea landslip

A woman visiting Skye on holiday from Germany was forced to cancel a cooking class at Kinloch Lodge earlier today after the road she was travelling on was blocked by a landslip near the Kylerhea area of the island.

Daniela Celant left her holiday home in Kylerhea to drive to Kinloch Lodge earlier this afternoon to take part in a cooking class with top chef Marcello Tully. However, while travelling along the road she suddenly noticed something not quite right laying in her path.

Daniela told the Free Press: “I was on my way to Kinloch Lodge to a cooking class with Marcello Tully when I realised something strange in front of me. When I got closer I realised that the mud had covered the road and there was no way to make it to the cooking class. So I called Laura from Kinloch Lodge who was so helpful and informed the council.

“I started driving back and once I finally found one passing place I carefully turned the car and drove back to my holiday home.”

She added: “I would love to thank Marcello Tully and Laura from Kinloch Lodge for their help and Dani Stewart for her support too. Everyone was so nice and helpful – I just appreciate their help so much and they are all my personal heroes of the day.”

Daniela and her husband are due to return home to Berlin on Friday but she said they have had a “beautiful time on Skye.”

A statement released by the Highland Council read: “Two roads are closed on Isle of Skye and Raasay due to landslips.



“The C1239 Lusa – Kylerhea Road is closed at around 3.7km from the Invergarry – Uig trunk road (A87) due to a landslip from the hill above which has covered the road with mud for around 100 – 120m.



“Council staff are on-site at Kylerhea and are working to clear the road tonight and tomorrow. The township of Kylerhea is cut off by the mudslide.



“A BT cable has been impacted by the mudslide and phones may be affected. The Council is not aware of any impact on mobile phone coverage.



“On Raasay, the ‘bottom’ road near the Raasay Outdoor Centre is also closed due to 30m of parapet wall which has collapsed. An alternative route is available via the ‘top’ road.



“Council operatives will be unable to gain access to inspect the site and consider repairs until Wednesday 11th Dec 2019.



Anyone who is cut off by the road closure at Kylerhea and requires emergency services should phone 999 for assistance.



Article by Adam Gordon.