Skye Saint Andrew’s Day event raises £25,000 for local charities

Ian and Gill Williams hosted the Saint Andrew’s Day fundraiser at the Skeabost Hotel on Skye.

A fundraising evening held in Skye on Saint Andrew’s Day has raised £25,000 which has been divided equally between three Skye and Lochalsh charities.

The Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers, the Community Food bank Skye and Lochalsh, and Crossroads Care Skye and Lochalsh all received £8,468.05.

Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers offer young carers a number of services including respite outings, one to one advice and advocacy support.

As guests arrived at the Skeabost Hotel, they were greeted by their hosts for the evening, Anne and Jennifer Gracie and Ian and Gill Williams, before being escorted to the conservatory for a glass of champagne and canapes.

For the second year running, the gracious generosity of the Sonas Group ensured that once again an incredible amount of money could be raised during an evening of fabulous food and a thrilling auction.

During the evening representatives from Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers, the Community Food Bank Skye and Lochalsh, and Crossroads Care Skye and Lochalsh shared a bit of background about their charities and described how the money raised on the evening would go directly to help those most in need during the following year.

The Food Bank is an independent organisation and is run entirely by volunteers with each having a specific part to play. It works in partnership with a number of organisations to make sure food reaches those most in need.

Guests were then treated to a spectacular St Andrews night inspired five-course meal, and paired with each dish was a specially-chosen wine to compliment it. When the meal drew to a close, Ian Williams put on his auctioneer’s hat and led the party through the list of items donated by individuals and businesses from around the island. From paintings by local artists to various boat trips and restaurant meals – the bids came thick and fast.

Crossroads provide support at home for people of all ages, including children, who have a disability or condition which means they need regular support.

Star lots included a large 19th-century leather-bound book of Scottish maps donated by Gilleasbuig Ferguson and a meal for two with wine flights at the Edinbane Lodge. The last lot of the evening to go under the hammer was a ceramic penguin made by Ian Williams. When the gavel finally came down the penguin had raised £1000. A further sum of £1,000 was raised for the charities when Ian offered another penguin to the underbidder.

