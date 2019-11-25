There’s still time to create an official flag for Skye

Since the competition opened on 1st November entries have flooded in – but budding designers have only a few more days left to complete their creations and be in with a chance of making the final shortlist.

The winning Isle of Skye flag will be recognised by the Court of Lord Lyon — the body responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland — and will be flown and displayed as an emblem of the island at home and abroad.

Several schools on Skye have embraced the idea and there has been a number of entries from youngsters. So too from island exiles and from those with an interest in Skye from around the globe, with some entries coming in from as far afield as Norway and the USA.



Youngsters and adults are free to have a go at designing the flag, and enter the competition which will run until 1st December.



After all the entries are in a panel — made up of representatives from throughout the community — will compile a short list of final designs which will then become subject of a public vote in February of next year.



The West Highland Free Press, Highland Council ward members and tourism body SkyeConnect petitioned the Lord Lyon court with the idea for a flag following the example of several other island areas and regions which have, in recent years, adopted a flag.

Philip Tibbetts, honorary vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, recently visited schools on the island to deliver a series of workshops and presentations detailing his interest in flags, and discussing the themes which could potentially inspire a flag for Skye.



The final flag design will be unveiled in March, after which it will become a freely useable symbol for all to display and associate with the Isle of Skye.



The key to a successful flag design

• Keep it simple and symbolic

• Generally use no more than three basic colours in coming up with a flag that should be bold, distinctive and meaningful.

• The flag should be simple enough to draw it from memory

• It shouldn’t include writing and other intricate detail which is difficult to see at a distance

Designs and completed entry form should be submitted to the West Highland Free Press via email skyeflagcompetition@whfp.com or by post to Skye Flag Competition, c/o West Highland Free Press, Unit 1B, Pairc nan Craobh, Broadford, Isle of Skye IV49 9AP.