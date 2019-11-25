Reasons to spend locally this festive season

There are many benefits should you choose to spend your hard-earned money with local independent businesses. Here are just a few:

❅ Supporting the economy of our community – Research shows that £10 spent with a local independent shop means up to an additional £50 goes back into the local economy, as this money is then circulated around other local businesses.

❅ The positive effect on the employment situation of the area – Small, local businesses are more likely to pay a higher average wage and provide the most local jobs to communities.

❅ The personal touch – Local shops usually stock items based on what their customers want rather than national trends.

❅ Environmental benefits – The impacts of the difference in travelling to Inverness or Glasgow to spending locally are obvious.

❅ Originality – In these days when most town centres carry the same generic chains, independent local businesses are a breath of fresh air.

❅ Charity support – Many local businesses support local charities relevant to the area. By spending locally you help to increase the local donations.

… And a big thank you to our advertisers who supported our Christmas supplement, as a local business too we truly appreciate it 🎄