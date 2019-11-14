Skye primary school in contention for Highland Council award for work on deaf awareness and sign language

Staff and pupils at Macdiarmid Primary are all smiles after being shortlisted in the Highland Council Quality Awards. Willie Urquhart – WHFP.

Macdiarmid Primary School and Nursery has been shortlisted in this year’s Highland Council Quality Awards.

The awards ceremony takes place today (Thursday 14th) in Inverness.

The Skye school has been selected for their work on deaf awareness and sign language to create a fully-inclusive environment for two profoundly-deaf pupils.

Over several years, staff, pupils and parents have learned British Sign Language and developed deaf aware strategies. Staff and parents have studied for qualifications and have set up a British Sign Language choir for the community.