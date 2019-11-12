Raasay pupils raise £5,000 project funding

Raasay Primary School pupils were delighted with the amount raised.

Pupils, staff and the parent council of Raasay Primary School have extended their thanks to the Raasay and Skye community and beyond following the recent annual school coffee day.

The day, as always, was very well attended by the community and visitors alike, with everyone of all ages enjoying taking part and supporting the event.

The pupils and parent council look forward to working together on identified projects to which some of the funds raised – a whopping £5,097.35 – will be allocated.

Head teacher Wilma Duncan said: “The school coffee day is a key event in the Raasay diary and this year was no exception. It was, as always, lovely to invite locals and visitors into the school to be part of our day and people reported on the fantastic atmosphere and buzz over the course of the event.

“A huge thank you to businesses near and far, individuals who helped on the day and of course parents and staff without whom this event would not be possible. A big ‘well done’ to all pupils through the course of our enterprise week who were busy preparing for the day. Mile taing dhuibh uile.”