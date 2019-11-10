Running round-up: MacLeod claims second winter series win at Skinadin 10k & Attwood secures top-three finish in Tayside challenge

Sarah Stephenson and Dean MacLeod finished as the fastest lady and race winner, respectively.

Photos credit: Adam Gordon.

Dean MacLeod finished more than a minute ahead of his nearest competitor to win the Skinadin 10k trail race in Skye last Saturday afternoon.

MacLeod crossed the finishing line in 42 minutes and 45 seconds to overcome the challenge of a 24-strong field of fellow runners in the trail circuit race north of Broadford.

The Skye athlete led at the halfway point and put in a strong second leg to finish one minute and 20 seconds ahead of John Oates, who secured the runner-up spot with a time of 44:05. Paul Parker clinched a top three placing by coming in at 45:52.

After a rainy start to the race, with muddy and boggy conditions underfoot in places, the runners had to contend with unseasonably balmy temperatures of 12 degrees C as the race – which comprises two laps of forestry circuit – went on.

John Oates finished as the race runner-up.

Indeed Chris McNab felt compelled to shed his running shirt shortly before bounding across the line to claim fourth place in 47:01. Mark Crowe (47:19), Scott Templeman (48:53), Dave Canning (49:50), Robert MacDonald (50:15), Niall Till (54:32) and Thomas Coles (55:18) completed the top 10.

Sarah Stephenson came home as the fastest lady in 55:30 (11th overall), while Maggie MacAskill crossed the line in 56:17 to take the ladies’ runner-up spot and 13th place overall. Marina Slater (56:57) completed the ladies’ top three and took 14th place overall.

Maggie MacAskill crossed the line in 56:17 to finish as the second-fastest lady.

Speaking to the Free Press following his second win in a row in Skye and Lochalsh Running Club’s current winter race series, Dean MacLeod said: “It was a really tough race – lots of hills and two laps – so you come round the first time and think, ‘I’ve got to do that again’. I didn’t enjoy the second lap too much but it was good to win.”

Asked what she thought was the toughest aspect of the race, Sarah Stephenson said: “That mile and half of hill just from the start onwards, and then you have to do it again. It seems like more hills the second time around.”

Andi Dunkel, Anne Phipps, Claire Silvester, Tom Stewart, and Tracey Logan all completed the 5k race.

Skinadin 10k race results: 1 Dean Macleod, 42:45; 2 John Oates, 44:05; 3 Paul Parker, 45:52; 4 Chris Macnab, 47:07; 5 Mark Crowe, 47:19; 6 Scott Templeman, 48:53; 7 Dave Canning, 49:50; 8 Robert Macdonald, 50:15; 9 Niall Till, 54:32; 10 Thomas Coles, 55:18; 11 Sarah Stephenson, 55:30; 12 Angus MacDonald – 55:48; 13 Maggie MacAskill, 56:17; 14 Marina Slater, 56:57; 15 Dave Till, 57:01; 16 Rebecca Millar, 58:11; 17 Andy O’Grady, 58:38; 18 Vicki Dunkel, 59:37;19 Nina Detlif, 1:00:00; 20 Morag Macdonald, 1:01:05; 21 Margaret Rankin, 1:01:40; 22 Clara Connell, 1:02:07; 23 Michelle Baron, 1:03:42; 24 Alexis Oates, 1:07:01; 25 Davy Pringle, 1:12:17.

Skye runner secures top-three finish in 10-mile Tayside challenge

Sarah Attwood finished as the third-fastest lady in the Templeton 10-mile race in Tayside last weekend. Photo courtesy of Sarah Attwood.

The reigning Skye and Lochalsh Running Club winter series women’s champion, Sarah Attwood, finished as the third-fastest lady in one of the UK’s top 10-mile events last Sunday.

Sarah made the journey to Dundee at the weekend to take part in the Templeton 10-mile road race. The Skye-based GP’s trip to Tayside certainly proved to be worthwhile as she crossed the line in one hour, nine minutes and 24 seconds to claim the third-fastest lady spot. Sarah finished in 26th position overall out of 248 competitors

The runners had to contend with strong winds and hilly terrain in the undulating country route on the outskirts of the City of Discovery.

Speaking to the Free Press, Sarah said: “If you like hills it’s a fantastic course, with lots of happy, smiling marshals cheering you on. I would really recommend it as a race – but not if you’re wanting a personal best.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, having run two marathons in the last four weeks, but in the end, I had a good race and came in as the third–fastest lady.”

Sarah’s success follows hot on the heels of a superb showing at the Dramathon 2019 held earlier this month.

Representing the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club, Sarah completed the marathon-distance race along the Speyside Way from Glenfarclas distillery to Glenfiddich distillery in three hours, 19 minutes and 30 seconds. She finished in 13th place overall and was the fastest lady by more than 10 minutes.

