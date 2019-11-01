Shinty-hurling to take centre stage as Scotland visit face Ireland this weekend

This weekend representative shinty takes centre stage as Scotland face Ireland at senior and under-21 level in two shinty-hurling clashes in Dublin.

Scotland are aiming for a fourth successive win in the cross-codes series.

Two Kinlochshiel players, Finlay MacRae and Donald Nixon, are in the Scotland squad for the senior shinty-hurling match.

Donald Nixon is the centre of attention as he prepares to take a shy.

At under-21 level Alan MacRae has named a 20-man squad seeking to seal a second win in succession against the Irish.

Skye’s William MacKinnon is in line for his debut, while there is also a place in the squad for Johnnie MacAskill, the ex-Kinlochshiel player, now playing for Glasgow Mid Argyll. Premiership champions Kingussie provide five players in the under-21 squad, with a further two in the senior pool.

Meanwhile, a Scotland under-18 women’s team will play a Scotland development squad at Ballachulish this Saturday.

Skye’s Christina Macdonald captains the young Scots squad that also includes her club-mate Katherine Dibble.

Alaina MacLennan is vice-captain and one of three Kinlochshiel players called up. Eilidh MacInnes and Maree MacKenzie will also be involved.