Cameron and Campbell among winners at North West Skye FC’s end of season awards

North West Skye Football Club held their end-of-season awards ceremony at the Sligachan Hotel last Saturday night.
In the senior team awards, striker Robbie Cameron received the players’ player of the year accolade while winger Cameron Campbell was named young player of the year. The talented attackers formed a strong partnership in what was a much-improved campaign for the Uig-based side.
Indeed both players were chosen in the Free Press Team of 2019 comprising the best players across the Skye and Lochalsh League for last season. Meanwhile, North West Skye club captain Iain Beaton was presented with the manager’s player of the year award.
Graham Campbell, coach of the club’s senior team and under-18s said Beaton was chosen for “the boost he gave the team when he became available a few games into the season” and “for adding goals to his usual excellent midfield performances”.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Daniel Warby was recognised for his performances for the under-13s team by scooping the player of the year. In the under-15s, captain James Coull led by example by claiming the player of the year prize. And in the under-18s the player of the year award went to the team’s top scorer Daniel MacDonald.
Paul Rees, who leads the under-13s and under-15s, told the Free Press: “This past season has been another one of progression for the two youngest North West youth teams.
“Following the same good practices laid down at our under-18 and senior levels, we will go into next season expecting to accelerate that progress — with up to 40 young footballers training weekly and enjoying their football with us, and having the opportunity to represent the club at under-13 and under-15 levels.”