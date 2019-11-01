Cameron and Campbell among winners at North West Skye FC’s end of season awards

North West Skye striker Robbie Cameron picks up the players’ player of the year award from Paul Macaskill of Grieg Seafood – North West Skye’s club sponsor.

All images by Kenna MacInnes.

North West Skye Football Club held their end-of-season awards ceremony at the Sligachan Hotel last Saturday night.

In the senior team awards, striker Robbie Cameron received the players’ player of the year accolade while winger Cameron Campbell was named young player of the year. The talented attackers formed a strong partnership in what was a much-improved campaign for the Uig-based side.

Cameron Campbell was named young player of the year for his eye-catching performances.

Indeed both players were chosen in the Free Press Team of 2019 comprising the best players across the Skye and Lochalsh League for last season. Meanwhile, North West Skye club captain Iain Beaton was presented with the manager’s player of the year award.

North West Skye senior team and under-18s coach Graham Campbell praised captain Iain Beaton for the “boost he gave the team…”

Graham Campbell, coach of the club’s senior team and under-18s said Beaton was chosen for “the boost he gave the team when he became available a few games into the season” and “for adding goals to his usual excellent midfield performances”.

Goalkeeper Daniel Warby received the under-13s player of the year award.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Daniel Warby was recognised for his performances for the under-13s team by scooping the player of the year. In the under-15s, captain James Coull led by example by claiming the player of the year prize. And in the under-18s the player of the year award went to the team’s top scorer Daniel MacDonald.

Captain James Coull picked up the player of the year award in the under-15s category.

Hotshot Daniel MacDonald, who was the team’s top scorer, was chosen as the under-18s the player of the year.

Paul Rees, who leads the under-13s and under-15s, told the Free Press: “This past season has been another one of progression for the two youngest North West youth teams.

“Following the same good practices laid down at our under-18 and senior levels, we will go into next season expecting to accelerate that progress — with up to 40 young footballers training weekly and enjoying their football with us, and having the opportunity to represent the club at under-13 and under-15 levels.”

Under-13s and under-15s coach Paul Rees said that the season had been “one of progression” for his young charges.