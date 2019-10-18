Portree Bra Dash to kick-off fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Tongadale Hotel in Portree is holding a series of fundraising events in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Light Up Portree tonight.

Photo courtesy of the Tongadale.

An event in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be held in Portree tonight (Friday 18th) to raise funds for the international health campaign and the Light Up Portree 2019 campaign.

Organised by the Tongadale Hotel and stewarded by the local branch of the RNLI, the event will take place this Friday beginning at 6 pm with the first-ever Portree Bra Dash from Howden’s car park. The Isle of Skye Pipe Band is set to play prior to participants setting off at the start of the dash. Pizza in the Skye will be providing free pizza in exchange for donations from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The Bra Dash will come to a finish at the Tongadale Hotel where prizes for the fastest dasher, best dress dasher, and three-legged dasher will be awarded.

Giant piggy banks made by Portree High School pupils will be situated in the hotel so people can donate bras on the night which will help to support small businesses in Africa as the textile recovery project prevents these bras from going into landfill. Countries, where bras are too expensive to produce locally such as Togo, Ghana, and Kenya, will benefit from these donations. A special bra fitter will also be present for the evening in a private room if any ladies attending the event wish to have their measurements taken professionally.

Other events happening as part of the evening include a Big Boob Bake Off, a wheel of misfortune, a raffle, a silent auction with a host of booby prizes.

The hotel is also selling ‘a slice of Skye’ as part of its fundraising effort with squares available to purchase at £10 each. The winning prize is a two-day break for two people on Skye which includes a two-night stay at a self-catering cottage, an afternoon of axe throwing at ACE Target Sports, cocktails in the evening at Caroy House in Portree followed by dinner at Skeabost House Hotel with taxis provided. Day two will comprise breakfast at No.2 Down the Lane in Portree with the day ending with a chocolate and warehouse tour of Raasay Distillery.

For more info on the event, you can visit the Tongadale Facebook page.