First senior Scotland cap for Kinlochshiel’s Nixon

Donald Nixon is the centre of attention as he prepares to take a shy.

Photos by Willie Urquhart – WHFP.

Kinlochshiel’s Donald Nixon is in line to win his first cap for Scotland after being named in the senior men’s shinty-hurling international which will take on Ireland on 2nd November in Abbotstown, Dublin.

Nixon is included alongside Shiel teammate Finlay MacRae in a squad that also includes first call ups for Kingussie duo Savio Genini and Robert Mabon.

Caberfeidh hotshot Craig Morrison’s inclusion is rewarded for a goal-laden season and he will join his brother Blair and cousin Kevin Bartlett in Garry Reid’s 20-strong pool.

Reid said: “Once again the depth of talent in the game and the commitment demonstrated from senior players to be part of the squad, continues to impress the coaching team, yet challenges us to refine it down to the travelling squad of 20, with the original 32 player squad all showing that given the opportunity they would quite easily fit the bill as international standard players.

“However, we have a selected a squad that have all had previous experience at under 21 or senior level and who on top of looking sharp and committed at international sessions have demonstrated through the season attributes that have made them stand out at club level.

“We are under no illusion that the squad will face an extremely tough test, with the fixture returning to Irish soil and an Ireland team under the guidance of a coaching team who are very experienced, it is clear that we will have to be at our very best in order to compete.”

Finlay MacRae of Kinlochshiel also features in the Scotland squad.

Scotland squad: Stuart MacDonald (Lovat), Rory Kennedy (Newtonmore), Steven MacDonald (Newtonmore), Robert Mabon (Kingussie), Andy MacKintosh (Newtonmore), Andrew King (Kyles Athletic), Daniel Grieve (Lovat), Blair Morrison (Caberfeidh), Finlay MacRae (Kinlochshiel), Donald Nixon (Kinlochshiel), Craig Mainland (Lovat), Fraser Heath (Lovat), Michael Russell (Newtonmore), Kevin Bartlett (Caberfeidh), Greig Matheson (Lovat), Roddy MacDonald (Kyles Athletic), Craig Morrison (Caberfeidh), Andrew MacCuish (Oban Camanachd), Daniel Cameron (Oban Camanachd), Savio Genini (Kingussie).