Premier Mòd choral prize for Back Gaelic choir in Glasgow

Còisir Sgire a’ Bhac .Picture, Willie Urquhart

Còisir Sgire a’ Bhac – Back Gaelic Choir – enjoyed a day of success during Thursday’s rural choral competitions at the Royal National Mòd in Glasgow

The Lewis choristers won the Lorn Shield, with fellow islanders Carloway and Lochs completing the contest’s top three.

Bùrach, a choir mainly from the Morvern area, won the Sheriff MacMaster memorial quaich.

It is the third year in succession that the choir, led by Riona Whyte, has won the coveted prize.

Thursday’s two big choral winners on stage together with their prizes. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Lochs choir won two prizes for Gaelic, while Carloway enjoyed success in the morning’s puirt a beul competition.

Back conductor Avril Allen, who also helped Nicolson Institute to win a haul of prizes earlier in the week, said: “The biggest thing for us this year was that the choir just really enjoyed it.

“We ended up loving the songs.

“I came from a classical music background, but when I moved to the island I was asked to help with Back choir. I promised I’d stay for six months but it’s now 17 years later.

“We got on and they keep making great music, and they are a great bunch of people.”