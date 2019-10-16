The Free Press set to announce its Skye and Lochalsh Football League team of the year for 2019

The eleven players have been chosen but who will feature in the Free Press’ Team of the Year for 2019?

The West Highland Free Press Team of 2019 comprising players from the Skye and Lochalsh Football League is set to be revealed tomorrow in our print edition.

This is the second year that the Free Press had picked its best 11 from the teams competing in the Skye and Lochalsh Football League following our inaugural league select in 2018.

Mallaig retained the Skye and Lochalsh Football League Championship last month to make it two league wins in succession in what was just their second season in the league. Sleat, meanwhile, captured a hat-trick of cups winning the GF MacRae Cup, the Ewen MacRae Cup and the Ross Cup, while Glenelg ended their wait of more than 30 years to reach a final by defeating Gairloch/Aultbea Utd to lift the Clan Donald Cup.

As well as a detailed insight into the strengths and attributes of the 11 players who made the cut, we will also reveal the Free Press awards for player of the year, young player of the year, and manager of the year.

To find out whether the team features someone you know, one of your teammate, or even you, pick up a copy of this week’s Free Press – available for just 90p at your local shop from Thursday.

In the meantime, here’s a look back to how our Team of the Year for 2018 shaped up…

West Highland Free Press Team of the Year 2018

Andy Cunningham was chosen as the 2018 Free Press Player of the Year, while John Gillies was named as the 2018 Free Press Young Player of the Year.







Article by Adam Gordon