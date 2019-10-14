Royal National Mòd underway in Glasgow

Portree singer Catherine Tinney on stage with step-dance Sophie Stephenson during the opening concert in George Square. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Gaeldom’s premiere festival, the Royal National Mòd, is in full swing in Glasgow.

Today (Monday) the children’s singing competitions took centre stage, following a bumper weekend of instrumental highlights, sporting contests and fringe events.

Pupils from Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu. Pic, Wire Media

Pupils from Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu enjoyed success in the drama for under-13s, while Aimee Georgeson – a member of Ross-shire choral group Rionnagan Rois – won the coveted James C MacPhee medal, the top singing prize for teenage Gaelic learners.

Aimee Georgeson had a successful Mod Monday. Pic, Wire Media

The duet singing prize was won by Islay girls Dearbhla Newman and Charlet Rose Munro.

Charlet has strong family links to Kyle of Lochalsh.

10-year-old Charlet Rose Munro from Islay. Pic, Wire Media

The events got underway on Friday, with deputy First Minister John Swinney announcing a £2 million funding pledge towards a fourth all-Gaelic school in Glasgow.

An open-air concert – featuring Manran – was held in George Square to start the festivities.

Action from the men’s Mod Cup football. Pic, Willie Urquhart

On Saturday over 1000 people gathered on Glasgow Green for a variety of shinty and football matches.

The Uist and Barra select beat Glasgow Island to lift the Mod football cup, while the first ever women’s Mod football match was won by Lewis and Harris, who beat the Glasgow City youth squad .

Glasgow Mid Argyll won both the men’s and women’s shinty matches.

The Lewis and Harris women’s team beat Glasgow City youths. Pic, Willie Urquhart

Full Mod coverage in this week’s West Highland Free Press, out on Thursday.