Local cyclists complete three-day fundraising challenge in aid of Kyleakin Connections

The trio received a warm welcome on their return home to Kyleakin.

Photos credit: Willie Urquhart – WHFP.

A trio of hardy cyclists pedalled into Kyleakin last Thursday to complete a gruelling three-day trip from Edinburgh as part of a fundraising effort for local adults with learning disabilities.

Iona MacLennan and Charlene Macleod, who both work at the Kyleakin Connections centre, were joined by Kyleakin resident Graeme Finnie in the cycle which left St Andrews Square in Edinburgh last Tuesday (1st October). Their efforts have so far raised £8,323.50, through a JustGiving page, sponsor sheets, gift aid donations, coffee morning and a darts challenge.

Mr Finnie came up with the idea for the 230-mile cycle, which included sections along the Union Canal and West Highland Way, before the final leg between the Corran and Mallaig ferries and on to Skye.

The cyclists near the finishing line following their epic fundraising challenge.

Iona completed the route despite suffering what an x-ray later revealed to have been an elbow fracture which she sustained after falling on an off-road section on day two.

Centre manager Charlene Macleod said: “Our cycle was a great experience and adventure and we are all delighted and overwhelmed by the generosity and encouragement given to us and Kyleakin Connections.

“Over the three days we faced a number of challenges, the worst being the West Highland Way section, but we enjoyed many laughs and met lovely people along the way.

“The whole trip would not have been possible without our brilliant support, Caroline Langlands. Her high spirits kept us going and she looked after our every need. A special mention must go to Graeme Finnie who made this trip possible and supported Iona and me all the way.”

Graeme Finnie enjoys a well-deserved drink following the cyclists’ three-day endeavour.

Audrey Sinclair, chair of the Skye and Lochalsh Association for Disability, added: “On behalf of SLAD and the Kyleakin Connections community, I would like to say how proud we are all are of the staff for their sterling effort on completing the cycle ride – going so far beyond their duties.

“We are delighted with the amount that has been raised from the many generous friends and supporters of KC. Also, a big thank you to Graeme for suggesting, organising and keeping them all on the road over the three days.”

To donate, visit Kyleakin Connections.