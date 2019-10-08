Lochalsh centre for the elderly set to re-open

The Aird Ferry centre in Dornie

NHS Highland has announced that Aird Ferry resource centre for the elderly in Dornie will re-open from tomorrow (Wednesday, 9th October).

The health authority said it had enough staff to allow the facility to open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays each week.

The centre closed on Monday 9th September, and services were transferred 20 miles away to An Acarsaid in Broadford on Skye.

NHS Highland closed the facility due to staffing pressures it faced at the An Acarsaid residential facility.

The closure had been scheduled to be in place for three months – though community groups had agitated for a speedier resolution.

A petition to save the facility had been backed by over 1500 people ahead of a stormy public meeting held last month in Dornie.

NHS Highland said they will continue to operate the three-day service until vacant posts at An Arcasaid were filled.

It is anticipated these staff will be in post by the beginning of November.

The health board confirmed that a public consultation about future services to be delivered from Aird Ferry is set to continue.

NHS Highland will be holding drop-in sessions on Thursday, 24th October and Saturday, 26th October between 6.30 and 8.30pm.

The venue for these drop-in sessions is still to be confirmed.