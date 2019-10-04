Rally time trial returns to Skeabost

Sandy ‘Goof’ Mackenzie takes off in his Opel Mantra during the time trial held by Skye and Lochalsh Rally Club at Skeabost. Photos by Willie Urquhart – WHFP.

Kenny Wood of Inverness edged out Sandy Mackenzie from Balmacara as Skye played host to the Feorlig Marine Ltd Skeabost Rally Time Trial on Saturday.

Wood recorded the fastest time of one minute, 47 seconds and seven-tenths of a second in his BMW E30 to finish ahead of Sandy Mackenzie who clocked a time of 1:47.8 in his Opel Manta. Neil Morrison of Dunvegan claimed third place in his Subaru Impreza in 1:48.2.

The time trial run by the Skye and Lochalsh Rally Club returned to north Skye after a three-year break from the island. The event was being held for the first time since 2017 when it took place in Cannich, 27 miles west of Inverness.

Fifteen drivers contested the time trial which was held on a two-mile stretch of forestry land in Skeabost. In addition to claiming first place overall, race winner Kenny Wood also scooped awards for fastest rear-wheel drive and first place in the class four category.

Paddy Munro from Kintail battles to keep his MK2 Ford Escort on track.

Other winners included Neil Morrison who claimed the accolade for fastest four-wheel drive and Grant MacRae for fastest front-wheel drive, while Sandy Mackenzie took home the prize for most entertaining drive. Jacob Harlington came first in the class two category, and Kenny Wood and DJ Macleay finished first and second in the class three awards.

Sandy Mackenzie’s second win of the event came in the class five category and Neil Morrison and Jane O’Kane took first and second places respectively in the class six category.

Graham Morrison and his Subaru Impreza crash through the barriers.

Speaking after the event, Skye and Lochalsh Rally Club chairperson Niall Inglis told the Free Press: “I was really happy with how the rally went on the day – it all ran very smoothly.

“The weather stayed mostly dry, but we had a few showers which made it quite challenging for the drivers but great for the spectators.

“We are looking forward to next year already!

The club put on record their thanks to: Feorlig Marine Ltd, Moates Offshore Ltd, Macdonald Garage services, FloGas, Kenny’s Garage, Springfield Motors, Allen Cowe Plumbing and Heating, Dingbro, Forestry and Land Scotland, Highland Forestry, Highland Council and Police Scotland, as well as all the marshalls and the residents of Skeabost Bridge.

Overall race winner Kenny Wood from Inverness, threads his BWM E30 through the Skeabost forestry track.

The overall results were as follows: 1. Kenny Wood, BMW E30, 1:47.7; 2. Sandy Mackenzie, Opel Mantra, 1:47.8; 3. Neil Morrison, Subaru Impreza, 1:48.2; 4. Paddy Munro, Ford Escort MK2, 1:48.5; 5. John O’Kane, Subaru Impreza, 1:49.5; 6. Graham Morrison, Subaru Impreza, 1:51.3; 7. John Macleod, Subaru Impreza, 1:55.3; 8. Grant MacRae, Ford Fiesta, 1:56.1; 9. Colin Baxter, Ford Escort MK2, 2:00.0; 10. Kenny Finlayson, Talbot Sunbeam, 2:00.2; 11. Hector Macinnes, Subaru Impreza, 2:00.9; 12. Rhuaridh Campbell, Talbot Sunbeam, 2:01.0; 13. Jacob Harlington, VW Polo, 2:02.6; 14. Kevin Macintosh, Subaru Impreza, 2:08.0; 15. Donald John Macleay, Ford Escort MK1, 2:08.9.