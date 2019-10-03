Skye Ravens held by Gairloch in hockey league season opener

The Isle of Skye Hockey Club came back from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw in their season opener. Picture taken from 2018/19 season/ Photo credit: Adam Gordon – WHFP.

The Isle of Skye Hockey Club picked up a point in their opening fixture in the West Highland Hockey League after securing a 2-2 draw against Gairloch in Portree on Sunday.

The Wester Ross outfit broke the deadlock, but the Skye Ravens fought back to equalise and went on to establish a 2-1 lead before the break, with both goals coming courtesy of Fiona Weir.

Sheena Amos put in a player-of-the-match performance for Skye, in what was an even contest throughout. Gairloch scored an equaliser halfway through the second period to ensure the points were shared in the first match of the campaign for both sides.

Speaking after the match, Raven’s player-manager Kieran Roberts told the Free Press: “It was great to see an improved Gairloch compared to our friendly against them last year and I’m looking forward to seeing them competing in the league. From our point of view, we’ll be keen to kick on and improve on the result.”

Lochaber are the reigning champions following their success in the inaugural season of the West Highland Mixed Hockey League. Photo credit: Adam Gordon – WHFP.

The West Highland mixed hockey league comprises four teams – Skye, Gairloch, Oban and Lochaber – and will be held between September and April. Oban and Lochaber are due to kick off their campaigns this month when they meet in Oban, while Skye are scheduled to take on Oban away in their next fixture which is likely to take place in November.

Lochaber Hockey Club are the reigning champions, having claimed the title earlier this year in what was the inaugural league season.

Article by Adam Gordon