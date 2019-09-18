Exam success at Portree High

Pictured (left to right) are Portree pupils Alishbah, Elsa, Jennifer, Emily and Iona, with Niamh missing from the photograph. Picture, Willie Urquhart

A number of Portree High School pupils celebrated excellent exam results this year.

In total, 15 fifth-year pupils achieved five Highers – six of them at grade A.

Alishbah Zahid, Elsa Galbraith, Jennifer Shaw, Emily Matheson, Iona MacAskill and Niamh MacKinnon were the bright sparks achieving the straight As.

In addition, the school said a good number of S4 pupils had achieved six or seven national fives, while one pupil achieved six national fives at grade A as well as an additional Higher music also at A.

Others had success in foundation apprenticeships, college courses and national grades.

Plockton pupil Molly McCallum. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Molly McCallum from Lochcarron was Plockton High School’s top performer in the recent exams, attaining five Highers at grade A.

The talented pupil is now studying for three advanced Highers, with a view to moving on to university to study history.