Portree High girls selected to join Caley Thistle squad

Katherine Dibble (16) and Jennifer Macleod (17) have been selected to join the ICT Ladies development squad. Photo credit: Willie Urquhart.

Two Portree High School pupils have been selected to join up with the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Ladies development squad.

Katherine Dibble (16) from Breakish and Jennifer Macleod (17) from Raasay will travel through to the Highland capital for training and competitions.

Katherine Dibble can operate as a playmaker, while Jennifer MacLeod plays as a defender. Both girls featured in the Portree High School team on their summer football tour in Amsterdam back in June.

The girls train once a week with the Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC development squad and will play for ICT Ladies in the Highlands and Islands League which was formed this year and comprises eight teams. The ICT Ladies development team currently sit in third place in the Highlands and Islands League having won four of their seven matches.

ICT Ladies first-team coach Karen Mason has described Jennifer and Katherine as “a great addition to the squad…” Photo credit: Willie Urquhart.

Speaking to the Free Press, Jennifer Macleod said: “We started very young and have always played with the boys’ team but as we couldn’t play for the men’s team we decided to go to the closest women’s team.”

Touching on the travel aspect, she added: “Although it’s tiring, it has been worthwhile as we have both seen our game progress in a short period of time.”

When asked what their goals were and whether they would like to become professionals one day, Jennifer said: “We want to push ourselves as far as we can go and progress to the seniors next year but yes, it would pretty cool if we could become professional players.”

Commenting on their acquisition, Karen Mason, the first-team coach of ICT Ladies told the Free Press: “The girls have been a great addition to the squad and are a promising prospect for the future to move up to the first team.”

The ICT Ladies first team compete in the Scottish Women’s Football League Division 1 – North.

Article by Adam Gordon