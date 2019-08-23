Mowi pledge to tackle smell and noise issues at Kyleakin fishfeed plant

Mowi’s fishfeed plant as seen from the Skye Bridge. Photo credit:

Willie Urquhart

Fish farming giants Mowi pledged to resolve noise and smell issues at their new feed plant in Kyleakin on Skye.

For several months local residents, particularly on Old Kyle Farm Road, have been concerned about the strong smell emanating from the facility, and also the noticeable humming and bleeping noises at night.

On Tuesday of this week an open day was held at the plant, which employs over 50 people, to reassure locals that the issues are being dealt with.

Senior Mowi managers Peter Nilsson and Claes Jonermark were on hand to explain what has been done to date and what they plan to do over the next few months.

As far as the night-time noises are concerned, they come from feed boats that are using their own generators for power and from reversing alarms from attending vehicles.

Mr Nilsson said an onshore power supply would be installed and reversing lights quietened to cut out the noise. This would be completed over the next two or three months, he said.

On the issue of smell, the two sources are from the 60-metre chimney and from the hatches of the fish meal boats. The former was cleaned out last week after contaminants were discovered inside the base of the stack, said Mr Jonermark, and the amount of bacteria used to purify the air in a filter chamber has been increased. Highland Council would be approached to see if they would agree to a 20-metre extension to the height of the chimney.

As far as the feed boats are concerned, Mr Nilsson said the problem arises when the hatches are opened so that the fish meal can be delivered to the plant. This will occur for about 100 hours per year, he said, and the firm is currently working on a solution to that.

Mr Jonermark added: “We do not want this to be a problem for anyone. We do not want this situation to continue.

“We want to make a positive contribution to the village and we will continue to invest to make sure the problems go away. By next summer the plant should be quiet and there should be no smell.”

Article by Michael Russell.