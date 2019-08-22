‘Fundraising fortnight’ launched in aid of Lochalsh Leisure Centre

The group managing director of Ferguson Transport and Shipping Alasdair Ferguson launches the “fundraising fortnight’ with drivers John Clark and Neil Bain and leisure centre manager Charlene Maguire. Photo credit: Willie Urquhart.

Ferguson Transport & Shipping has launched a Fundraising Fortnight as part of Lochalsh Leisure Centre’s bid to raise £85,000.

For two weeks, Ferguson Transport & Shipping has pledged to match any donations, up to a total of £5,000, and is encouraging other businesses and individuals to support. All funds raised during the fortnight will go towards the £85,000 total, which has been set to enable extensive repair and refurbishment of the Lochalsh Leisure Centre building.

So far £28,000 has been raised, following an initial donation of £13,500 by fish farming company Mowi Scotland. Mowi Scotland also launched the fundraising campaign, which saw a donation of £10,000 from Eilean Donan Castle and its owner, the Conchra Charitable Trust.

As a self-financing charity that’s wholly funded by the community and membership fees, Lochalsh Leisure Centre needs assistance to cover the expenditure needed for large-scale repairs and improvements. Work required includes reroofing the entire building, improving access inside and out for patrons with mobility issues, a fire suppressant systems upgrade, electrical works, repainting the outside of the building and redecoration inside.

Commenting on Fundraising Fortnight, Alasdair Ferguson, group managing director of Ferguson Transport & Shipping, said: “I’m delighted to launch Fundraising Fortnight for the Lochalsh Leisure Centre. The leisure centre is used by many of our employees in the area along with other members of the public in the areas we operate so it’s a pleasure to help and make sure the facility continues to be fit for purpose.

“Ferguson Transport & Shipping will match donations, to a total of £5,000, so I’d encourage other local businesses to support this and get behind this great cause. By working together, we can secure the future of an important community facility.”

Charlene Maguire, manager of Lochalsh Leisure Centre, added: “From everyone at the leisure centre, we would like to thank Ferguson Transport & Shipping and the other businesses and individuals that have donated to our campaign. However, we still have a long way to go to reach our £85,000 target.

“Fundraising Fortnight is a great opportunity to boost our total so please get involved however you can; whether that’s by donating, telling your friends and colleagues, or by getting involved with the fundraising challenges we’re holding at the centre. We hope Fundraising Fortnight will provide the boost we need towards our ambitious £85,000 target.”

Those wishing to donate to the campaign can do so by visiting the crowdfunding page or by getting in touch on Facebook or by speaking to staff at the Lochalsh Leisure Centre.