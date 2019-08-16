Skye’s Quiraing 10K lineup set to exceed 2018 field

The joy of six: The top three women and top three men, respectively, stand by the finishing line after last year’s race. (From left to right: Vicki Dunkel, Sarah Jamieson, Clara Connell Matt Deamer, Hugh Campbell, and Dean MacLeod,

The 2019 Quiraing 10K takes place this Saturday with the number of runners expected to compete in this year race set to exceed the 38-strong field in 2018.

Last year, Hugh Campbell burst across the line in Uig to claim victory and set a new course record with a time of 30 minutes and 14 seconds.

Campbell knocked 46 seconds off the previous record of 32:00 set by Paul Arcari. Although the route is technically downhill, Campbell’s time was also the fourth fastest 10K covered by a Scottish runner on road in 2018.

Dean MacLeod put in a strong performance to take the runners-up spot with a time of 35:49, ahead of Matt Deamer (38:15) who finished in the top three for a second successive year. Sarah Jamieson overcame the challenge of Vicki Dunkel and Clara Connell to finish as the fastest lady in an impressive time of 45:14. Vicki Dunkel came home 12 seconds behind Jamieson in 45:26, while Clara Connell crossed the line in 45:54.

As our print edition went to press, 42 competitors had registered to participate in this year’s event which starts at one of the island’s most renowned scenic locations, the Quiraing, and finishes on the football pitch next to Uig Village Hall. However for full details on the race including registration times, please visit the Quiraing 10K Facebook page.

The race will precede the Uig Gala Day which kicks off at 12 pm on Saturday.

Article and photo by Adam Gordon.