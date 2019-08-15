Kinlochshiel Ladies hit four against Lochaber to move up to third

A team shot of Kinlochshiel Ladies taken earlier this season.

North Divison 2

Lochaber Ladies 1, Kinlochshiel Ladies 4

(Half-time: 1-2)

Kinlochshiel Ladies moved up to third in the North Division 2 table after recording an impressive 4-1 victory away to Lochaber on Wednesday evening.

Alaina MacLennan stole the show for the visitors with all four goals with coach Colin MacDiarmid describing Shiel’s performance in the second period as “the best half of shinty the ladies have played.”

Shiel got off to a great start against what was a strong Lochaber side with their early pressure culminating in the game’s opening goal scored by Alaina MacLennan in the sixth minute.

As the first half progressed, the visitors’ defence performed well to hold off the experienced Lochaber forwards.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Shiel struck again to double their lead. Alaina MacLennan notched her second goal of the contest with a fine shot which sent the ball into the top corner.

Lochaber pulled a goal back courtesy of Claire Delaney who halved the home side’s deficit before the break.

Despite a raft of changes by the hosts in the second half, the Shiel defence continued their stout resistance of Lochaber’s attacking advances with Kristen MacBeth, Hannah MacDiarmid and Maree MacKenzie staying calm and collected as they seldom allowed the Lochaber attackers to progressed to within 20 yards of their goal.

However, the night belonged to Alaina MacLennan who scored a further two goals in the 60th and 69th minute to help her team record an excellent 4-1 victory on the road.

Alaina MacLennan scored four goals in a player-of-the-match performance for Shiel. Photo credit: Joan Murray.

Commenting after last night’s win, Kinlochshiel Ladies Coach Colin MacDiarmid said: “The second half was, in my opinion, the best half of shinty the ladies have played. There was great passing into space and running of the ball.

“Upfront Tibby (MacKenzie) and Sandra (MacRae) put in a great shift – both were so unlucky not to score. But the way they kept the pressure on Lochaber was outstanding. Lisa (Falconer), Becky (Maw), and Katie (MacRae) came on with 10 to go and played very well stringing passes together.

“The player of the night has to go to Alaina for the effort she put in to get the win. This was a great team win with everyone giving their all.”