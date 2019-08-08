Nadiya visits Wester Ross salmon farm

Nadiya with development manager Matthew Zietz on the Ardmair Farm

Wester Ross Fisheries Ltd, the oldest independent salmon farmer in the UK, starred in two major TV programmes last week.

In ‘Nadiya’s Time To Eat’ on BBC2, company’s managing director Gilpin Bradley took star chef Nadiya Hussain – who won the The Great British Bake Off in 2015 – to the Ardmair Farm in Loch Canaird near Ullapool. They spent the majority of the day on the farm, hand-feeding the salmon and talking about sustainable farming of the seas.

Nadiya then prepared two delicious salmon poke bowls on a nearby beach which they both enjoyed on screen during a camera roll.

The last stop of the day was at the company’s processing facility in Dingwall where Nadiya learned how to fillet and pin-bone salmon from the true Wester Ross professionals who hand-clean, hand-fillet and hand-pack all Wester Ross Salmon day-in day-out.

Mr Bradley said: “Being on Nadiya’s Time To Eat was not just a good promotion for our salmon but also for the whole Ullapool and Wester Ross area.”

Wester Ross Fisheries also appeared on the BBC Alba’s ‘Trusadh’ series, in an episode dedicated to aquaculture.

Mr Bradley and the company’s fish health and development manager Matthew Zietz showed the crew around the Ardmair Farm and explained in detail various ways of how sustainable farming shapes everyday life on the Wester Ross farms, from hand-feeding to careful harvesting.