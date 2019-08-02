Skye Bridge 10k race to kick-start Kyleakin Gala festivities

The 2018 race winners Ally Sutherland and Jenny Bannerman along with 10-year old Poppy Glasgow, who won the fun run.

Over 60 runners have so-far signed up to take part in this year’s Skye Bridge 10k race, which is being held as part of the annual Kyleakin Gala celebrations next Saturday (10th August).

The first bridge 10k was held 20 years ago, and since 1999 hundreds have taken on the challenge in an event which has helped raise thousands of pounds for good causes based in Kyleakin and surrounding areas.

The race, which is being sponsored by the Isle of Skye Estate Agency,

starts at 12 noon, when runners set off from the Kyleakin car park on a

course which takes them across the bridge, around Kyle of Lochalsh and

back again.

Online entry — which is discounted — will be open until Friday 9th August, or runners can register on the morning of the race for £15. Registration will take place at Kyleakin Community Hall from 10 am until 11.30 am on race day.

More information and a link to the online race entry can be found on the

Skye Bridge 10k Facebook page or by searching Skye Bridge at bookitzone.com.

Last year Inverness Harriers’ Jenny Bannerman set a new women’s record

when she won the race in 35 minutes 55 seconds, breaking a record which

had stood for 16 years.

The previous women’s best was set by Anne MacPhail who ran 36:23 in 2002. The race record is held by Stuart Gibson of Shettleston, who ran 32:41 in 2004. A children’s fun run will also be held shortly after the main race has set off.

A packed programme of other events are planned over Kyleakin’s

Gala weekend. On Friday night a family disco and bingo night will get proceedings underway, while on Saturday afternoon the festivities continue with performances from Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band, Char’s Stars, and the LMPA Academy.

For the first time, the gala is hosting a ‘bake-off’ competition, while there

will be zorbing, bouncy castles, face painting and varied stalls, food and

refreshments.

The gala celebrations will be rounded off on Saturday night with a marquee dance to the hugely popular six-piece cèilidh band Trail West.