Recruitment drive to restore nursing cover for Raasay

The residents of Raasay have experienced a period of four years in which the island has been without an overnight nursing presence. Photo credit: Adam Gordon

An advert to recruit nurses to provide 24/7 health care cover for the Isle of Raasay had been launched this week by NHS Highland.

The move, which is part of the recommendations outlined by Sir Lewis Ritchie in his out of hour health care report for Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross, intends to end a period of four years in which the island has been without an overnight nursing presence.

In its advert, NHS Highland states: “Professor Sir Lewis Ritchie’s Report of May 2018 into out of hours care in Skye, Raasay and South West Ross has enabled a move towards innovative healthcare here when he saw the need for equity of access to services even where numbers are relatively small…

“Raasay offers a rare opportunity to provide cradle to grave personal nursing and primary care with continuity while working as part of a mutually supportive team.”

The chosen applicants will have a “considerable degree of autonomy” and would liaise with “colleagues and line manager based in North Skye and with access to support from GPs in Portree and Rural Practitioners in MacKinnon Memorial Hospital, Broadford when required.”

The band six positions at a salary scale of £30,401 – £38,046 per annum are permanent with both full-time and part-time hours available.

*To view the job description and download an application form, visit the NHS Scotland recruitment site.

To find out more about living and working on Raasay, you can visit Raasay nurse site.

*Please note that Anne Macleod is not the contact when applying for this position, as may have been misconstrued by readers of our print article, therefore interested parties should follow the first link above.