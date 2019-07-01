North Skye man claims race victory at Knockhill circuit

Kieren Preedy won his first race recently having taken up the sport just two months ago.

A 22-year-old from Uig in north Skye won his first race at Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife recently – just two months after he took up the sport.

Kieren Preedy has been a huge fan of F1 racing since he was a boy, so last year he decided to sit a one-day course at Knockhill and acquire a Citroen C1 to participate in the Scottish Motor Racing Cup for vehicles of this make and model.

“I bought the car from a seller in England and it was transported up for my first race at Knockhill in April”, he said. “This was my first time in the car, which is very low maintenance and the races I take part in are designed to be a low-budget championship. I was off the pace in my first race but I soon got the hang of it.”

The race which was held on Sunday 23rd June was the fifth race in the 12-race Citroen C1 cup and Kieren now sits fifth out of 18 drivers with seven more races to go this year.

Kieren works full-time as a brewer at the Isle of Skye Brewing Company in his home village but has also taken on a part-time job at The Hungry Gull in Uig Filling Station to help fund his chosen sport.

Highland Motors in Borve are helping with car maintenance and Kieren has also secured a donation from the Uig Hotel, while the brewery is sponsoring him.

Article by Michael Russell and image by Willie Urquhart.