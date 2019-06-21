Isle of Skye tech company launches recruitment drive after record year of growth

Sitekit’s Portree office chief executive Elgar Finlay hopes the firm can attract skilled IT professionals to live on the island. Picture, Willie Urquhart

Isle of Skye technology company Sitekit has launched a recruitment campaign to attract new talent after a record year of growth.

The new jobs will be based in Portree, where the company was founded 30 years ago.

In the drive to attract talent the campaign advertises full time roles for several software developers, support desk operators and a chief technology officer and is accompanied with images promoting the benefits of island life.

Speaking on behalf of the company Elgar Finlay – CEO in Portree – said: “Sitekit is delighted to be offering these excellent opportunities. Having significant operations in Edinburgh and London we can offer successful candidates induction and relocation from or to our offices across these key tech centres.”

Sitekit is a digital technology company founded by Campbell Grant on the Isle of Skye 30 years ago. Today, Sitekit operates across three divisions located in Skye, Edinburgh, and London. The company specialises in digital health and digital identity products for multiple customers across many sectors such as local and national government, global health care providers and financial institutions.

Marking 30 successful years in 2019, Sitekit undertook sponsorship of the national Digi Inventor challenge which called for teams of Scottish secondary school pupils to enter ideas that will help young people improve their physical activity and/ or mental health, using digital technology.

The company hopes the appeal of the great outdoors will draw talent away from city living

Co-sponsoring the Digital Health and Care Institute-led challenge – alongside Microsoft and Sir Andy Murray – reinforced Sitekit’s commitment to a world where people have access to digital services that are seamless and secure.

Campbell Grant owner of Sitekit, said: “Having founded the company on the Isle of Skye, it is important we continue to deliver growth and career opportunities for the local area of Skye. The support and dedication of our Portree team has been instrumental in building our globally recognised expertise particularly in digital identity and healthcare. With improvements in local connectivity we are confident can continue to expand our team based on Skye.

“We have always had strong ties with rural communities. In the past we have been able to support young people access exciting career opportunities in IT through our co-designed foundation apprenticeship in software development. Our plan is to continue creating innovative digital services and products by investing in the talents of our team while offering a positive work environment and opportunity to progress careers”.

To keep informed of all new jobs opening across the group visit the Sitekit website – and follow the company’s active LinkedIn and Twitter accounts.