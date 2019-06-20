Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh to host council trades tendering event

People working in Highland trades businesses are being urged by the Highland Council to attend a supplier briefing roadshow event near them if they wish to tender for future council contracts.

The council has created a new trades services framework for repair, maintenance and minor works to maintain and improve the council estate and to help deliver the council’s property maintenance programme for domestic and non-domestic properties.

Anyone working in the following trades can attend a briefing event coming to their area to find out more about the supplier framework: general builders, floor covering and furnishings, pest control, specialist cleaning, plumbing, heating and ventilation, joinery, electrical, painting and decorating, roofing and insulation works, fencing and gates, ground works and excavation, scaffolders, asbestos works, and fabricating.

An event will be held on Wednesday 26th at Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

At the supplier events, council officers will explain how the new framework will be tendered; how it will meet supplier expectations; achieve best value to both suppliers and the council; meet council objectives; achieve community benefits and more.

Commenting on the forthcoming event in Portree, Eilean a’ Cheo Councillor John Finlayson told the Free Press: “ The delivery of all services in rural areas including Skye and Raasay, is totally different to the delivery of services in Inverness and around the Moray Firth, and it is really important that local tradesmen in our area know how they can not only get on the council framework but also hopefully get the opportunity to work for the council.

“This will not only offer a more flexible way of working but also hopefully support the council’s ambitions to get the best value in local areas and not just at a generic, corporate level.

“In my opinion, many efficiencies, savings and improvements in service delivery can be achieved by not only recruiting more local maintenance technicians but also by using more local tradesmen.”