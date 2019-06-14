Lewis and Harris women’s team maintain their 100 per cent record with five-star win over Inverness

Lewis and Harris Captain Ann-Louise Stewart with PE teacher Jack Bain, who was asked to present the match ball in recognition of the services to women’s football. He coached the Nicolson Institute senior school team for 15 years. Also, picture (right) is Layla Philip, captain of ICT Ladies. Photo courtesy of Euan MacLeod.

Lewis and Harris Women’s Football Club made it six wins from six with a 5-0 success over Inverness Caley Ladies.

The islanders were playing their first and only game on home soil so far when they hosted Caley on the 3G pitch at Smith Avenue in Stornoway on Saturday.

Shania Macphail hit a hat-trick while Mary MacLeod scored a brace for the hosts, as they continued their perfect start to their Highlands and Islands Women’s Football League campaign.

Lewis and Harris have been in irresistible form in the newly-established Highlands and Islands League – having won all their matches so far, scoring 45 goals and conceding just one in the process. *

Commenting on their excellent start to the season, Lewis and Harris, manager Euan MacLeod told the Free Press: “We are very pleased with our performances up to this point.

“Our passing, movement and defensive structure has been excellent. The most pleasing aspect, though, is our decision-making and finishing in the last third. This was relatively poor in the early games but has improved throughout the season.”

The win means Lewis and Harris are six points clear of second-placed Clachnacuddin who defeated Caithness Ladies 5-2 on Sunday and have now won four of their five matches.

Lewis and Harris WFC currently holds a six-point lead over their nearest rivals Clachnacuddin WFC.

Kirkwall Ladies beat Nairn Ladies 4-1 on Sunday, while the weekend’s other fixture between Buckie Ladies and Brora Rangers was postponed.

Lewis and Harris will return to their adopted ‘home’ venue in Ullapool for their next fixture on Saturday 29th June when they will take on Nairn Ladies.

Article by Adam Gordon

*This article has been amended from the original article which appeared in this print edition of the Free Press dated Friday 14th June 2019. The original piece mistakenly stated that Lewis and Harris WFC had ‘made it five wins from five’ when they had actually recorded six wins from six. The article also stated the team had scored 40 goals but that figure is in fact 45 goals.

The Free Press would to like to apologise for this oversight.