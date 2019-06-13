Lochcarron GP awarded MBE in Queen’s birthday honours

Dr David Murray moved to Lochcarron in 1985

A long-serving Wester Ross GP was among those recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list, published last weekend.

Dr David Murray was awarded an MBE for services to healthcare and the community.

Dr Murray retired in 2015 after 30 years as the local GP for Lochcarron and surrounding areas.

Originally from Kilbirnie in Ayrshire, Dr Murray spent a year in Broadford on Skye before taking up a vacant post in Lochcarron in 1985.

He became a pivotal figure within the community, playing an active part in the efforts to establish the Howard Doris Centre for elderly people and in forming the successful Lochcarron Sailing Club.

Norman MacDonald, based in Inverness but with connections to Harris and Lewis, received an MBE for services to charity and terminally-ill people in the Highlands. Mr MacDonald is the chairman of Highland Hospice, and for more than a decade has made huge fundraising efforts for the organisation as well as for Bethesda in Stornoway.

Professor Lorne Crerar, the chairman of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, was awarded a CBE for services to economic and community development in Scotland.

Shinty stalwart John Robertson – a long-serving committee member of Kingussie Camanachd who has published a history of the club – received a BEM in recognition of years of voluntary service.

Image by Willie Urquhart – WHFP.