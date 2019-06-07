Skye’s Edinbane Lodge wins ‘best newcomer’ at Catering Scotland Excellence Awards

Culinary couple Eilidh and Calum Montgomery can’t contain their delight after Edinbane Lodge scooped the best restaurant newcomer accolade at the Catering Scotland Excellence Awards held in Glasgow last week.

Edinbane Lodge, the 16th-century lodge at the head of Loch Greshornish on Skye, won the award for best restaurant newcomer at the awards dinner in the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow last Thursday night.

A post published by Edinbane Lodge on their Facebook page in response to the award win read: “Thank you all so much for your very kind comments on our social media channels.

“The messages of support we have received on Facebook, Instagram, Google and Tripadvisor since opening have been truly amazing and we are all very grateful!

“We are thrilled to have won the Best Restaurant Newcomer award at the CIS Excellence Awards last night!

“It was a brilliant evening, enjoyed by all at the Doubletree by Hilton!

“A special mention of thanks to all of our very hard working staff and our amazing suppliers!”

Calum and Eilidh Montgomery with Caroline Loudon of category sponsor TLT (second right) and event compere Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch.

One of the three runners-up in this category was the North Harbour Bistro on Scalpay, Harris.

Jordan Clark of Pennygate Lodge near Craignure ferry pier on Mull took the award for young chef of the year. Fiona Bee and Tony McGill have transformed the six-bedroom former Georgian manse since buying it several years ago.

The pub excellence award went to Craig and Mollie Macfarlane’s Lord of the Isles, at Craobh Haven on the Craignish peninsula between Oban and Lochgilphead. Judges said the establishment was “superb and well run, with excellent food, great value for money and extremely helpful, friendly staff”.

Anne Gracie Gunn’s Sonas Hospitality, which has three boutique hotels on Skye, was a runner-up in the category for training and employee retention. One of its establishments, Skeabost House Hotel was last year’s group hotel champion.

A spokesman for the awards said: “Hospitality in the Highlands and Islands has improved dramatically in recent years. The area is now helping set the benchmark for top quality dining and accommodation.”