Davies takes the spoils by 42 seconds at Skye’s Trotternish Ridge Race

The competitors burst out of the traps at the start of the Trotternish Ridge Race. Photo courtesy of the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club

Just 42 seconds separated the first two runners at the eighth annual edition of the Trotternish Ridge Race held in the north-east of Skye on Saturday.

Peter Davies completed the gruelling 17-mile course in three hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds to take the spoils ahead of Steve Halsall who crossed the line in 3:09:47. Ayron Comber overcame the challenge in 3:24:21 to take third place.

Lou Roberts crossed the line in 3:55:55 to take the fastest lady accolade and claim a ninth-place finish overall. Having taken the ladies top spot in 2018, Sarah ‘Scuz’ Wingrove finished as one of the top three ladies again with a run of 4:11:23 to finish as the second fastest lady and earn a 12th place finish overall. Meanwhile, Katie Henderson completed the ladies’ top three by finishing the course in 4:35:52.

The race, from Flodigarry to Storr Lochs takes in all the summits along the ridge before descending the Bealach Beag. It’s 28km and has over 2000m of ascent and descent. The challenging event attracts some of Scotland’s top hill runners every year – with this year’s competition including entrants from Norway, France and England.

Heavy rain, strong winds and poor visibility made the race more difficult than usual and runners were required to use a map and compass to navigate between seven checkpoints.

A total of 52 people contested the race with 44 of those runners going on to complete the event which was organised by the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club and overseen by a team of voluntary marshals. The race was followed by a prize-giving ceremony and a meal at the Skye Camanachd clubhouse in Portree.

Commenting to the Free Press, a spokesperson for the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported the race and looks forward to seeing everyone again next June.”

Trotternish Ridge Race, Saturday 1st June 2019. Selected results.

1. Peter Davies – 3:08:47; 2. Steve Halsall – 3:09:29; 3. Ayron Comber – 3:24:21; 4. David Kerr – 3:45:25; 5. Doug Bartholomew – 3:45:29; 6. Francisco Javier Cabrera Valdes – 3:52:15; 7. Paul Cornforth – 3:54:40; 8. Jon Cross – 3:55:25; 9. Lou Roberts – 3:55:55; 10. Richard Cooper – 3:59:41; 11. Jakes Willis – 4:10:40; 12. Sarah ‘Scuz’ Wigmore – 4:11:23; 13. Graeme Gatherer – 4:14:55; 14. Chris Wilkinson – 4:16:04; 15. Jason Inman – 4:17:51; 16. Daniel Rowe-Leete – 4:20:41; 17.= Ross Brannigan – 4:26:19; 17.= Iain MacLennan – 4:26:19; 19. Nic Ward – 4:28:14; 20. Colin Williams – 4:28:39; 21. Gary Loughhurst – 4:29:01; 22. – Katie Henderson – 4:35:52.

Click here for the full list of results.