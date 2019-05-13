Lochalsh Leisure Centre raise the roof on funding

Lochalsh Leisure Centre, Eilean Donan Castle

Following an overwhelming response, including a £10,000 donation from Eilean Donan Castle and its owner the Conchra Charitable Trust, a fundraising drive has moved up a gear for Lochalsh Leisure Centre.

The initial campaign to raise £13,500 has now been increased to the ambitious target of £85,000. In April, salmon farming company Mowi Scotland donated £13,500 and launched the campaign to find the remaining £13,500 needed to replace the roof of the pool area.

The launch was quickly followed by a £10,000 donation from Eilean Donan Castle and its owner, Conchra Charitable Trust. A JustGiving page has also received more than £2,200.

The target of £85,000 would fund extensive repair work to the leisure centre building, including reroofing the entire building, improving access inside and out for patrons with mobility issues, a fire suppressant systems upgrade, electrical works, repainting the outside of the building and redecoration inside.

Commenting on the campaign, David Win from Eilean Donan Castle said: “Conchra Charitable Trust and everyone at Eilean Donan Castle are truly delighted to be able to support this important fundraising initiative. Community resources are absolutely vital in our area, so it’s great to be able to help a facility that is used by so many locals, their families, as well as visitors to the region. We encourage everyone who has utilised Lochalsh Leisure in the past to get behind this campaign.”

Charlene Maguire, Lochalsh Leisure Centre manager, added: “Having almost reached the initial target so quickly, we were encouraged to increase it to allow us to carry out the many other repairs and improvements needed at Lochalsh Leisure Centre.

“The leisure centre provides affordable facilities to its members and visitors and is used by 100 people a day. As a self-financing charity that’s wholly funded by the community and membership fees, we need outside help to cover the large expenditure needed for extensive repairs and improvements.

“I’d like to thank Eilean Donan Castle and the Conchra Charitable Trust and everyone that has donated so far. The generosity of the local community and businesses will help us secure the future of an important community facility.”

As part of the fundraising drive, staff at Lochalsh Leisure Centre are also undertaking the challenge to complete 1,834 miles in the month of May by running, cycling or swimming. The distance is equal to the distance between the leisure centre and Mowi’s headquarters in Norway and will involve the eight members of staff completing 7.4 miles per day.

Those wishing to donate to the campaign can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lochalshleisurecentre or by getting in touch on Facebook.